Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

