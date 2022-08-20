BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

