Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $174,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,088,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

