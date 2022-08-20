Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

