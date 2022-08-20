Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Sells $1,029,664.86 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

