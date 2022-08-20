Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

