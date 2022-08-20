Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.92 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

