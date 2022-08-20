BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.20 and last traded at $73.72, with a volume of 58493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.
The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.
BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
