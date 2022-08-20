BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

