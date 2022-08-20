BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

