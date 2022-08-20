Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock valued at $940,009. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 469,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

