Blooom Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blooom Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

