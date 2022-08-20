Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

