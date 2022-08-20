Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

