Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,365 shares of company stock worth $13,787,464. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

