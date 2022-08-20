Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.