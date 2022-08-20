BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

