Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 13,590 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $108,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

