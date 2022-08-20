Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 523 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

