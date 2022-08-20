Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.76 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

