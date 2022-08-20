Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 34,514 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

