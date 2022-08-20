Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $142.30 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

