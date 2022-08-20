Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Sells C$1,006,800.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90.

Brian Tellef Vaasjo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 21,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.59, for a total value of C$1,062,390.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total value of C$3,031,800.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$50.56 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$51.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7383514 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

