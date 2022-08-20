Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $612.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

