Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $17.18 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carter Bankshares Profile

Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

