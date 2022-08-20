Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $25.72

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $24.51. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 130,484 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 28.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

