Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CLS stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Celestica has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Celestica by 149.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Celestica by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

