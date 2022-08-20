Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.43.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

