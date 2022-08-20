Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 237,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,424,000.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.70 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.