Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,032,000 after buying an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 172,351 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceridian HCM Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.