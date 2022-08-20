Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chase by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $95.26 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

