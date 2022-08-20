Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chewy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period.

Chewy Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,777 shares of company stock worth $20,865,839. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

