Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLCE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.