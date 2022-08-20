Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $69.00 at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $623.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

