Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells $714,000.00 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clarus Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 10.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.