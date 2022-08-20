Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

