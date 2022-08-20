Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,517,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

