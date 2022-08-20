Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,823 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 60.3% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 476.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,300. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

