Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $64.91 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.