Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $398,000.
Inspirato Trading Down 4.2 %
ISPO opened at $3.09 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57.
A number of research firms have commented on ISPO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspirato currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
