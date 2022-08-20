Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $398,000.

Inspirato Trading Down 4.2 %

ISPO opened at $3.09 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Inspirato news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $62,245.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $255,661.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,666.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research firms have commented on ISPO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspirato currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

