Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

