Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 5.3 %

NAT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.11. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.