Concentrum Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

