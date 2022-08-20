Concentrum Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.