Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

