Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $183.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.43. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $152.79 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

