Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

LRGF opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $47.00.

