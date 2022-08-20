Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 753.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.36. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

