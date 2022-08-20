Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MGV opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.