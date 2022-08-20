Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $5,293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

