Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Invests $54,000 in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 34.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

